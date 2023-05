Galway County Council is being urged to purchase two derelict buildings in Headford for use by the local community.

In raising the matter, Councillor Andrew Reddington said the adjoining buildings could be perfect for a heritage centre, as well as a hub for youth and community services.

The buildings are a former Credit Union and the old White Horse pub on Main Street.

Councillor Reddington says a recent major survey shows there’s a huge demand for a centre like this in Headford.