County Council urged to prioritise extra funding for playgrounds around Galway

Galway County Council is being urged to prioritise extra funding for playgrounds throughout the county.

Galway East TD and Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte says the council could allocate some of its increased Local Property Tax to the cause.

The council’s baseline is increasing from €14.5m in 2023 to over €20m this year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Rabbitte says the funding should be used to improve playground facilities and make them more accessible.