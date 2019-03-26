County council urged to liaise with Galway Rural Development over community schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Community schemes across Galway will be forced to give up vital works in their local areas due to a lack of ‘common sense’.

That’s according to Councillor Billy Connelly, who raising serious concerns over an ongoing impasse relating to insurance at a meeting of the county council this week.

He says many groups are now required to have qualifications and indemnity insurance in order to carry out projects – a requirement which many can’t meet.

