County Council urged to impose derelict site levies to tackle eyesores across Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to follow the example of Galway City Council and impose derelict site levies on eyesores that have been vacant for a considerable time.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district.

While there was discussion of derelict buildings in several towns, there was a particular focus on buildings at Main Street in Oranmore, which have fallen into serious disrepair.

Council officials noted the issue is currently being examined, but it’s a complicated matter and it’s not as simple as just picking certain buildings and imposing a levy.

It was offered however that the owners of certain derelict buildings along Main Street in Oranmore have been identified and written to in relation to addressing the situation.

Councillor James Charity says something must be done to address the situation.