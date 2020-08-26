County council urged to engage with Irish Water over delivery of small housing schemes in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway county council is being urged to engage with Irish Water over the delivery of small housing schemes in areas devoid of wastewater treatment plants.

Councillor Tim Broderick raised the issue at a meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal District .

He argues the lack of such infrastructure is hindering the development of many areas.

These include Kiltormer, New Inn, Kilconnell, Ballymacward, Castleblakeney and Menlough.

The meeting heard progress is also being made in a plan for upgrade works at treatment plants in Corofin, Abbeyknockmoy and Craughwell.

Councillor Broderick says smaller housing schemes up to eight units could be delivered in rural villages if the necessary infrastructure could be considered.

