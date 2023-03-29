County Council urged to be more sympathetic towards ‘Granny Flat’ planning applications

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to be more sympathetic towards planning applications for ‘Granny Flats’.

The matter arose during a debate at County Hall this week on the planning system – and the enormous difficulty facing young people seeking to build in local areas.

Councillor Joe Byrne said when it comes to extensions on family land, or ‘granny flats’, the local authority should be as sympathetic as possible.

Councillor Byrne says for many young couples, it’s a very viable option and they should be accommodated as much as possible.