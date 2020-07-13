County council urged to address spread of ragweed in Headford area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council is being urged to address the spread of ragwort in the Headford area.

It comes as locals have raised concerns that the weed is encroaching on farm land in the area.

Ragwort, also known as ragweed, is poisonous when in its green form and has been responsible for many animal illnesses and fatalities.

Normally animals don’t eat the weed in fields unless grazed grass availability is extremely restricted.

Most fatalities occur where there is a mixture of ragwort finely chopped in hay or silage during harvesting.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has contacted the local authority to ask for spraying to commence….