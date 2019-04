Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has refused planning permission for the construction of 11 houses at Slí an Aitinn in Carraroe.

Beibhínn Nic Dhiarmada, had also sought permission to retain site works which had already been carried out on the site and to install connections to wastewater and surface water installations which already exist.