County council to urge Department of Housing to monitor housing agencies

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council is to write to the Department of Housing urging it to ensure that housing agencies follow-up on properties allocated to households on the county’s Housing Waiting List.

Councillor Peter Roche says some tenants in the county are ‘living hell on earth’ due to anti-social behaviour in social housing.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Tuam Municipal District Council this week. (8/7)

Acting Director of Services with the council, Michael Owens presented a report on Rebuilding Ireland.

While there are 468 households on the waiting list for social housing in Tuam the report states that 115 new homes will be delivered in the Tuam area between now and 2021.

These homes are based at Cúil Ghréine and Gort an Chláir, Weir Road and Tirboy.