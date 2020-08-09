County Council to switch to electronic payslips with money saved going towards environment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to stop the delivery of paper payslips to its elected representatives, in an effort to save money.

At a recent meeting of the local authority, Independent Cllr Geraldine Donohoe proposed the change – and requested that money saved on printing, paper and postage would be allocated to the council’s environmental department.

County Councillors passed the motion but included an opt-out preference for those who do not have the technology to receive the payslip electronically.

It was also agreed that a copy of the proposal should be sent to all other local authorities in the country.

According to Councillor Donohue, if all other councils nationwide adopted the change, nearly 25-thousand euro could be saved every month: