County Council to submit revised planning application for Loughrea Town Hall refurbishment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s anticipated that Galway County Council will submit a revised planning application for the Loughrea Town Hall refurbishment project.

Following a recent site inspection consultants have recommended demolishing the rear annex of the building, which has fallen into disrepair, an erecting a new structure in its place.

The Loughrea project involves the refurbishment and fit-out of the town hall as a cultural, tourism, and creative hub at Barrack Street.

The multi-million euro redevelopment had stalled in recent months due to the pandemic, however, the County Council says it once again has ‘momentum’ with specialist contractors and consultants making their first site visits of this year during July.

The specialist contractors were tasked with the removal of asbestos from specific areas to facilitate minor opening-up works and to inform the structural design, architectural design, and cost analysis.

On arrival it was discovered that the condition of the annex building to the rear of the Town Hall has deteriorated significantly over time; resulting in the collapse of the roof and upper floors.

As a result of the collapse consultants have recommended demolishing the existing structure and the construction of a new rear extension.

The County Council says the new extension will have the advantage of being constructed to current building regulations and standards – resulting in a more energy efficient offering, enhanced to suit users of all abilities.

The Local Authority is now awaiting revised documentation from consultants to include an updated schedule of costs.

It says it expects to submit a revised Part 8 Planning application to take into account the necessary changes in quarter four of this year.