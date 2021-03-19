County Council to remove signs erected at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has confirmed that arrangements are being made to remove signage erected without permission at the site of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

The professionally printed signs include apologies issued by the Bon Secours order, the state, and Galway County Council earlier this year.

Some survivors, as well as families of those who lived at the home, have been sharply critical of the signage.

The Tuam Babies Family Group has branded it as entirely inappropriate and an insult to those who are buried at the site.

They cite the ongoing efforts to secure the proper reburial of those who remain in the ground beneath the apologies – as well as the ongoing heavy burden of searching for answers on the fate of loved ones who passed through the home.

Galway County Council says this signage was not erected with the consent of the local authority, nor was it consulted on the matter.

It adds it has no knowledge of any proposal to erect signage, or who took the course of action.

The signage is a series of printed placards, which feature apologies from various institutions and bodies associated with the former home – including Galway County Council and the Bon Secours Order.

Also included is a statement from President Michael D. Higgins made following the publication of the final report of the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes.

Galway County Council says it is aware of the upset caused by the signage and has made arrangements for its removal.

It adds it’s essential that all actions taken in relation to the site are on the basis of an open and transparent consultation – that gives priority to survivors, families and all those with a personal connection to the home.