County Council to re-open public and counter services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Counter and public services offered by Galway County Council will re-open to the public on a phased basis from tomorrow.

The local authority says customers will be afforded the opportunity to conduct essential business in person at Council offices by means of an appointment.

Services will be available in sections including Motor Tax, Housing, Homeless Services, Local Enterprise Office, and Planning.

However, Galway County Council is asking people to conduct business by phone, email, post or online at www.Galway.ie, where possible.

It also asks the public to book appointments in advance, respect social distancing guidelines and adhere to queuing management systems that will be in place.

Further information can be found at www.Galway.ie or by contacting County Hall at 091-509000