County council to monitor numbers gathering at Annaghdown Pier

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council is to monitor the numbers gathering at Annaghdown Pier.

It comes as crowds have gathered at the popular amenity during the fine weather, with concerns over the adherence to social distancing measures.

Local councillor James Charity says the amenity should be used and enjoyed by those who live within a 2 kilometre distance.

However, he argues, there are many reports of visitors from outside the area, with some bringing animals, which is causing ongoing concern.

Councillor Charity says council officials are monitoring the situation and will act if further measures are deemed necessary…