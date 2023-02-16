County Council to meet with watersport groups over controversial beach bye-laws

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway County Council is to meet with watersports groups next week to discuss controversial new beach bye-laws.

There was backlash when the bye-laws were first revealed, with claims they would effectively ban watersports from beaches across the county.

Among the proposed measures are a ban on dogs at certain times, bans on inflatables, and limitations on the use of gear like kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards near swimmers.

The County Council denied it had any intention of banning watersports – and a recent public consultation drew over 7 thousand submissions.

Campaigner Dr. Barra Nevin says proper zoning is crucial – and explains what they hope will happen.