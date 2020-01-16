County Council to meet design team for new Ballinasloe school building after 20 year wait

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is due to meet a design team to progress plans for a new Ballinasloe school building after a 20 year wait.

According to local Fine Gael Councillor Aisling Dolan, Scoil an Chroi Naofa is still waiting for a new building despite being promised a new facility in 2000 and securing planning permission in 2011.

The school, located in the town, is in an area of extreme disadvantage, according to the Pobal Deprivation Index, and its building, which date backs to the 1960s, is experiencing serious heating and insulation issues.

Councillor Dolan has also raised safety concerns as children as young as 5 have to cross the main road to get to class.

The planning permission secured by the school in 2011 was renewed in 2016, however, its set to expire again next year.

The county council is to meet with a design team this week in an effort to progress the project.

Councillor Dolan is also seeking a meeting with Education Minister Joe McHugh – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…