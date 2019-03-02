County Council to make further case for public lighting at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to make a further case to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the need for public lighting at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea.

Campaigners have long sought the measure at what they believe is an extremely dangerous junction on the N65, several kilometres from the town.

While TII has committed to extensive safety improvement works at the junction, they have so far not supported calls for lighting to be installed.

At a recent meeting, County Council officials committed to making another case to TII for the need for public lighting.

