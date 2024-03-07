County council to look at upgrading road blocking major sports development in Oughterard

Galway County Council has pledged to look at upgrading a road in Oughterard that’s blocking a major sports development.

Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanala turned down plans for lighting at the existing rugby pitch, as well as the creation of a brand new multi-sports pitch.

Planners took issue with the access road, which was deemed too narrow and a potential traffic hazard.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Seamus Walsh was extremely unhappy that there’s no money for upgrade works in the 2024 local roads programme.

But he was assured that the matter will be “looked at” to see what might be done.

Councillor Walsh says this is a vital project for Oughterard – and the work needed is not a major project.