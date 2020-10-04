County Council to join national efforts to protect bee population

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to take further steps in relation to a national effort to protect the bee population of Ireland.

Bees have been in decline for some years past and the All Ireland Pollinator Plan is focused reversing this trend.

The humming of the bees in the Galway countryside is in decline. But the humming in only part of the story.

At this week’s Galway County Council meeting, Councillor Liam Carroll said there are scary reports that the death of the bee population could see the end of food in the world.

A proposal to ally the Council strongly with the National Pollinator Plan – that is certain habitat for bees – was being discussed.

But there was a note of caution.

Councillor Daithí Ó Cualáin from Connemara was concerned that such designation of habitats and lands could be a bar to people getting planning permission.

From south east County Galway, Councillor Jimmy McClearn referred to the 10 year battle for the bogs in his own area.

He quoted from the song – Galway Bay: “The strangers came that sought to teach us their ways” in regard to his concerns.

However, Heritage Officer, Marie Mannion said that anything relating to the Plan would be done in agreement with local people.