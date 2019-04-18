County council to fully co-operate with Commission following report on Tuam mother and baby home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has noted the contents of the Commission’s interim report on Tuam Mother and Baby Home, stating it will continue to fully co-operate with its work.

The fifth interim report published by the Children’s Minister this week stated employees of the county council must have known about the burials.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the local authority says it recognises that the report is an interim report, compiled on the basis of information available at this time.

