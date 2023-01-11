County Council to examine solutions to severe flooding in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey is to be carried out in Moycullen following severe flooding in the village – to find a permanent solution to ensure there are no future repeats. .

Councillor Noel Thomas says council workers were “waist-high” yesterday trying to tackle what he called a “lake” at Mountain Road.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says Galway County Council has now confirmed a survey is to be carried out.

He argues it’s long past-due – and flooding of this scale should never be happening in the first place.

Photo – Kieran Plower