County council to examine legality of exclusion zones for horses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to seek legal advice on a proposal for exclusion zones for horses in certain areas where welfare issues have been consistently flagged.

It follows a motion approved by Independent councillor James Charity at this week’s meeting at County Hall.

It comes as a number of horses and ponies were abandoned to rising floodwaters on the N84 Headford Road at the weekend with local volunteers leading attempts to rescue the animals.

The motion aims to examine the legality of such zones in areas such as a section of the Headford Road and parts of Gort.

Councillor Charity told the meeting horses are coming out onto the road and are being left abandoned in flood water, yet laws are not being implemented.

He said exclusion zones must be examined as part of the solution