County council to consider proposal for traffic lights at Oughterard bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to consider a proposal to install traffic lights at both ends of the bridge in Oughterard village.

Connemara area Councillors have been told the plan for the traffic control system at the controversial bridge will be brought before them in due course.

The narrow, winding bridge at the western end of Oughterard has the tags of being too narrow, too crooked, and dangerous.

And to make matters worse hundreds of pupils walk along the bridge every day.

A long-standing issue about the pearl mussel – a highly protected species in European law – has stymied efforts to build a new bridge.

The Owenriff, over which the Oughterard bridge crosses, is a habitat for the pearl mussel.

Engineers have given up the ghost as regards building a new bridge for now, and possibly for ever. It is too problematic to continue that process.

The latest effort at making the bridge safer is the provision of lights at both ends of the bridge and a plan for some type of walkway aimed especially at the safety of children.

It is not a solution without potential problems; there are concerns that traffic would be backed-up into Oughterard village as result of hold ups.

Galway County Council will have to deal with the issue in due course.