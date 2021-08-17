County Council to commission suitability report for new burial ground in Claregalway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is set to commission a suitability report for a new burial ground in Claregalway.

The long sought-after additional cemetery site in Claregalway was one of four which was advertised for expressions of interest earlier this year.

In relation to the other three sites, the council has confirmed that the process did not produce an outcome for Annaghdown and it will continue to work with the community to address the need in the area.

In Inverin, following the examination of a site proposed for development as a cemetery the Local Authority determined it was unsuitable.

Meanwhile, the county council says there is sufficient burial ground capacity in the Carraroe-Clynagh area and additional investment is not needed at this time.

Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Jim Cuddy says it’s vital that work is completed quickly on the new Claregalway site as the existing cemetery is full….