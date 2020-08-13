County Council to begin road works at two locations near Headford town next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council is to begin road improvement schemes at two locations near Headford town from next week.

On Monday work will begin on the Mausrevagh Road, which is expected to last two weeks, followed by works on the Clooneen Road.

Both projects will involve the realignment of a number of dangerous bends and the moving back of walls to create additional space.

30 thousand euro is being spent on both schemes in total, with works expected to be completed before schools return at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, motorists are being advised that stop and go systems and road diversions will be in place for the duration of the works.

