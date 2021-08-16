County Council to begin removing ragwort along road verges in Tuam electoral area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is set to begin removing ragwort along local and national roads in the Tuam electoral area this week.

Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has received confirmation that a contractor will begin treatment work on ragwort over the coming days.

It follows similar work which was carried-out last summer, however, it’s understood the project was delayed this year due to bad weather.

Ragwort is a yellow flowering plant that contains toxic compounds which can cause liver damage in farm animals and is most dangerous when baled and fed to livestock.

Councillor Reddington says farmers need to be on alert until the weeds are removed…

