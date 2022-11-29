County Council to begin examining one thousand submissions on beach bye-laws

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to begin the process of examining more than one thousand written submissions received on controversial beach bye-laws.

The bye-laws, which seek to introduce a range of regulations at beaches across the county, have meet with fierce opposition.

Among the measures are bans on dogs at certain times, and on the use of gear like kayaks, canoes and paddle boards near swimmers.

Water sports organisatons argue that in their current form, the proposed bye-laws would effectively ban watersports from the beaches.

Along with the more than one-thousand written submissions received, an online petition has gathered almost 5,500 signatures.

Dr. Barra Nevin from the ZoneGalwayBeaches campaign group, says what’s really needed is a proper zoning plan for Galway’s beaches.