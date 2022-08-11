County Council threatened with legal action over works at Kylemore Bridge in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being warned to immediately stop works at Kylemore Bridge in Connemara under threat of legal action.

The emergency flood prevention works got underway earlier this week at the bridge on the N59.

Friends of the Irish Environment says the works will release sediment into the Polladirk River, and the environmental consequences have not been adequately addressed.

But Galway County Council refutes this, and further claims the works are essential as the current situation presents a clear and present danger to road users.

Tony Lowes of FIE is not against the works in principle – but says proper procedure was not followed to ensure a sustainable solution

Meanwhile, Patricia Keane of the Kylemore Action Group says the works are essential as there’s a real danger to human life