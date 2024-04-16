County Council shuts down “rumour mill” over Ukrainian housing in Ballinasloe

Share story:

Galway County Council has shut down the “rumour mill” over modular housing being built for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe.

Rumours were abound in recent weeks – including that the development was being earmarked for other groups.

The original proposal was to build 94 homes at the site in Pollboy, but this was later reduced to 64.

Construction works are underway and it’s expected people will begin to move in during the summer months.

At a meeting of local councillors this week, it was made clear in no uncertain terms that once completed, they will be occupied by Ukrainian families.

A council executive said the local “rumour mill” is solely responsible for suggestions to the contrary.

It was added that the development is very much needed, as many buildings currently used for emergency accommodation will be pulling out in the near future.

In the longer term, if no longer needed for their original purpose, the modular estate will likely be used as social and affordable housing.