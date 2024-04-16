Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

~1 minutes read

County Council shuts down “rumour mill” over Ukrainian housing in Ballinasloe

Share story:
County Council shuts down “rumour mill” over Ukrainian housing in Ballinasloe

Galway County Council has shut down the “rumour mill” over modular housing being built for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe.

Rumours were abound in recent weeks – including that the development was being earmarked for other groups.

The original proposal was to build 94 homes at the site in Pollboy, but this was later reduced to 64.

Construction works are underway and it’s expected people will begin to move in during the summer months.

At a meeting of local councillors this week, it was made clear in no uncertain terms that once completed, they will be occupied by Ukrainian families.

A council executive said the local “rumour mill” is solely responsible for suggestions to the contrary.

It was added that the development is very much needed, as many buildings currently used for emergency accommodation will be pulling out in the near future.

In the longer term, if no longer needed for their original purpose, the modular estate will likely be used as social and affordable housing.

Share story:

Fianna Fail Cllr Colm Keaveney withdraws from local elections

Fianna Fail County Cllr Colm Keaveney, who is facing a charge of drug driving, has withdrawn from the local elections The party has confirmed the three ot...

Irish writers and illustrators to flock to Galway city as part of major bus tour

Galway is set to play host this week to a group of Irish writers and illustrators as part of a major bus tour Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde will lead th...

Mixed progress being made on bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Mixed progress is being made on bus shelters in towns and villages in Connemara. A meeting at County Hall this week heard that a new bus shelter on the so...

Half a million euro investment in 10 Galway archeological monument projects

Just shy of half a million euro is being invested to protect archeological monuments in Galway. Ten local projects will benefit across the city and county...