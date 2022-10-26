County Council set to remove hundreds from social housing list

GBFM News – Galway County Council is set to remove hundreds of people from its social housing list.

The matter was raised at County Hall this week, where some concerns were raised over the move.

There are currently thousands of people on Galway County Council’s housing list – with the process of allocation taking many, many years.

At County Hall this week, it was revealed that hundreds of people are shortly set to lose their spot in the queue.

Some concerns were raised at the move, given the extreme length of time many households have spent on the list.

But the Council Executive stressed it had made great efforts to contact the hundreds of people affected.

It outlined how staff have made phone calls, sent emails and issued letters – but received no response.

Those concerned now have a matter of days to get in touch with the local authority before losing their spot on the list for good.