Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has submitted a funding application for a new cycleway connecting Athenry to Oranmore.

It would be funded under Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s Pathfinder grant programme for cycling and walking schemes.

The Athenry/Oranmore cycleway proposes to connect both areas and surrounds to Galway city.

Local TD Ciaran Cannon vows to make a strong case for the project at Government level: