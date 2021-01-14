County Council seeking land across Galway to develop burial grounds

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is seeking expressions of interest for land which may be used as burial grounds across Galway.

Landowners are currently being sought in the areas of Indreabhán, Leitir Mealláin, Annaghdown and Claregalway.

Galway County Council has been working to identify suitable sites for burial grounds in these areas for a number of years.

In Annaghdown, there are currently just two single plots available in the burial ground – with a number of site examinations in recent years proving unsuccessful

In Claregalway, there are 12 plots remaining at the current burial ground.

Two sites were identified and examined in detail in recent months – but were utlimately deemed unsuitable at advanced stages of the assessment process.

One was ruled out due to the presence of rock at shallow depths, while another was deemed unsuitable due to the need for substanial road realignment works and third party land acquisitions.

In Indreabhán, there are no plots remaining, with a recent inspection in November finding a proposed new site isn’t viable.

The County Council says suitable land for development has been identified adjacent to the existing burial ground, but the current landowner appears to be unwilling to sell this land, with discussions ongoing.

In Lettermullen, Cuigeal Burial Ground is closed, while 30 plots remain at Seanbhaile Burial Ground.

The local authority says all sites identified and visited by engineers to date have been found to be unsuitable.

The closing date for receipt of expressions of interest is February 19th.

