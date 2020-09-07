County council secures one million euro allocation to strengthen municipal districts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of one million euro has been allocated to Galway county council in a bid to address ongoing concerns regarding the local authority’s under-funding.

The allocation has been confirmed by Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien.

It had initially been approved in October 2019 but was put on hold pending a review of municipal districts by the Institute of Public Administration.

The once off payment aims to strengthen the funding to Municipal Districts and will be divided equally among the five districts.

It can form part of the discretionary expenditure budget or part of the general municipal allocation.

Chair of the county council Fianna Fail grouping and Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade says it’s a vital boost…