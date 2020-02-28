County Council says ‘stubborn’ water levels in South Galway concerning ahead of Storm Jorge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council says ‘stubbornly’ high water levels in South Galway are a concern ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge and considerable rainfall this weekend.

Director of Services, Jim Cullen, says while flooding along rivers like the Shannon, Clare, Suck and Corrib are receding – water levels in South Galway remain ‘stubbornly’ high and it’s difficult to predict the coming days.

However, he’s offering a reassurance that it’s “all hands on deck” as we head into the weekend and all available staff members have been deployed.

Jim Cullen says the County Council will be monitoring the situation closely