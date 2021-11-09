County council says short term solutions to flooding in Claregalway not feasible

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council says that short term solutions to flooding on the N83 through Claregalway are not feasible.

The matter was raised at County Hall this week by Councillor James Charity.

He said a long-awaited permanent solution still seems to be quite some time away, due to significant delays and difficulties in securing land needed.

He suggested that the local authority liaise with a local engineer who has proposed a workable temporary solution using the local pipe infrastructure.

However, council officials said they have already looked at various interim measures, but none were deemed suitable.

Councillor Charity says it’s been six or seven years without any progress being made and there’s considerable local frustration…

