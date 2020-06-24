County council says contractor remains committed to completion of Ballinasloe Town Enhancement works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council says the contractor working on the Ballinasloe Town Enhancement plan remains committed to the revised completion date of the end of July.

It comes as concerns have been raised over the completion of the long-running works which are understood to have stalled again.

Works recommenced at Society Street in mid May after they were suspended at the end of March due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The project has been ongoing for two years and had been on course for completion at the end of April.

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has now called on Galway County Council to be ready to step in if those awarded the contract are now not in a position to do so.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, a spokesperson for Galway Council Council says it has been liaising with the contractor in relation to difficulties arising out of COVID 19 and its consequences.

It adds that it is expected these difficulties will be resolved in the coming days.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says businesses are trying to get back on their feet and cannot sustain any further delays…