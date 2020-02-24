County Council says all resources available being used to tackle flooding across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is responding to flooding with all the resources that it has available.

Director of Services Jim Cullen told today’s monthly meeting at County Hall that the county council is liaising with the OPW with regard to pumps for properties deemed at risk across the county.

He also stated that the council is hopeful that such properties can be protected.

Director of Services Jim Cullen told the meeting many roads are temporarily blocked due to recent weeks of heavy rainfall, however some areas of South Galway have blockages that will be more prolonged.

He stated that officials are dealing with two separate events; one of heavy February rainfall and the other concerning the wider winter flooding when the rivers Corrib, Suck and Shannon are full.

Connemara area Councillor Noel Thomas said staff have been working to alleviate flooding in Moycullen but are urgently lacking in resources.

He said the main fault concerns basic maintenance of gullies and minor jobs are turning into major jobs.

Athenry/Oranmore area Councillor Jim Cuddy also called for flooding to be addressed by the TII in Claregalway as motorists travelling from Tuam to Galway had to endure journey times of over two hours this morning due to hold-ups in the village.

Director Cullen stressed the council is responding with all the resources that it has available.