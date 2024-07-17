Galway Bay FM

County council reveals plans for 100 new homes for Tuam over the next two years

Galway County Council has revealed plans for over a hundred new homes in two areas of Tuam over the next two years.

This week’s Tuam MD meeting heard that 40 new homes along the Sun Street/Berminham Road area and 63 units at Galway Road are expected to be delivered over 2025 and 2026.

Meanwhile, of the 203 derelict and vacant houses in Tuam, a recent survey has found 33 are habitable, while 72 are in fair condition and could be made habitable with moderate work.

Speaking to our reporter Kevin Dwyer, Councillor Peter Roche says these updates can provide some relief for people:

