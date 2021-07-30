County Council rejects proposal to postpone adoption of new development plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An attempt by the Fianna Fáil group to postpone for a year the adoption of a new Galway County Development Plan has failed

Those arguing for the postponement pointed out that the COVID crisis had made it difficult for the public to engage in the public consultation

The counter arguments made to this week’s county council meeting highlighted the work and costs which would be involved in delaying the process.

The County Plan lays down the ground rules for planning and developments and is regarded as the greatest responsibility that falls on Councillors.

Fianna Fáil members called for a delay in the process because of the COVID crisis which – they claimed – had made it difficult for the public to become fully involved in public consultations.

Councillor Mary Hoade stated that many people had only recently seen the Plan document a point re-echoed by Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin who said the County Plan is the people’s plan and not the Councillors or executives Plan.

Councillor Joe Beirne from the Fine Gael side accepted that the effort to postpone came from genuine concern but said there were complications in postponing the process, including time constraints.

Co Secretary, Michael Owens outlined a four step process including expenses of around €100,000 if a postponement of the Plan adoption were to take place.

Councillors voted by 15 votes to 12 – with 3 abstentions – to reject the call for an extension of time.