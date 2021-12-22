County Council postpones decision on selling Caltra local authority house due to ongoing vandalism

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has postponed a decision on a recommendation that a local authority house in Caltra would be sold because of ongoing vandalism.

The Council’s Director of Services for Housing, Liam Hanrahan, had stated that it would not make sense to spend more money on repairs as the house in question had been vandalised on a number of occasions.

County council management asked the members to support a request that a house in Caltra would be sold.

The reason for selling was stated to be vandalism and damage to the property on an ongoing basis.

Liam Hanrahan, Director of Services for Housing, told Councillors that the property had been burned out twice following the carrying out of repairs.

He said that further repairs would not represent value-for-money and stated that the property was damaged on a previous occasion before repairs had actually been completed.

Mr. Hanrahan confirmed that a buyer paying €105,000 for the property in Caltra was available.

Councillor Dermot Connolly feared that selling the house could send out the wrong message, while Councillor Tim Broderick was concerned in case there was any opposition to social housing involved in the incidents.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said that incidents involving fire on two occasions were serious, a view re-echoed by Councillor Peter Roche.

Councillor Tom Curran said that tenants beside the house were worried and intimidated.

The matter is due back on the agenda in February.