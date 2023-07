Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway County Council is planning ahead for crowds at beaches in Connemara during the August bank holiday weekend.

It follows serious issues with illegal parking and the blocking of emergency services and public buses during the spell of hot weather in June.

An inter-agency meeting has been held between the local authority, Gardaí and the Fire Service at County Hall to set out a plan of action for August.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has been speaking to David Nevin.