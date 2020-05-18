County Council opens tender for Loughrea Town Hall regeneration project

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council has started the tendering process for the Loughrea Town Hall regeneration project.

Tenders have been advertised for a design team to be appointed to the project.

The plan will involve the refurbishment and fit-out of the town hall as a cultural, tourism, creative and enterprise hub in Barrack Street.

The total budget for the redevelopment is understood to be €2.2 million, with €1.6 million funded through the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Regeneration Fund.

Galway County Council is carrying out the project in partnership with Loughrea Chamber of Commerce, Loughrea Arts, Recreation and Culture (LARC), Naomh Brendain Credit Union, Loughrea TidyTowns and the Sustainable Energy West Committee.

