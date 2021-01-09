County Council Meetings to be held virtually for remainder of Level Five restrictions

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway County Council is to hold their meetings virtually for the foreseeable future in line with Level Five restrictions.

Following a meeting held yesterday of the Corporate Policy Group, the mechanism was agreed to move towards online remote meetings and also to put in a formal set of standing orders that allow for fully legal votes to be held during those meetings.

This has yet to be ratified with that due to take place at a socially distanced meeting to take place in Corrandulla Hall on January the 25th.

Once ratified, a Quorum of eleven will be needed for any decisions made at these online remote meetings to be legally binding.