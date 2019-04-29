County council makes commitment to provide additional €2m to Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has agreed to move forward with an additional funding allocation of 2 million euro to Galway 2020.

The commitment was made at the final meeting of the existing Galway County Council which is being held in Maam today.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Galway 2020 says the funding will contribute significantly to the development of an ambitious series of large-scale county-based projects in addition to the existing cultural programme already being delivered.

It adds that around 50% of the programme will take place across the county.

The county council has already allocated €2m to the project, while the city council has committed to a figure of €6m over the course of the project.

The meeting heard that an additional 1.5 million euro will be allocated by the county council to 2020 in the near future, while 500 thousand euro will be made available post 2020 to support legacy activities.

Patricia Philbin, CEO of Galway 2020 has welcomed today’s announcement and says it’s the group’s ambition to show Ireland, Europe and the World exactly what Galway has to offer.