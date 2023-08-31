County Council locked in talks to take ownership of Dunguaire Castle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council remains locked in talks to take ownership of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

It’s after the heritage arm of the Shannon Airport Group announced it’s to divest itself of a number of tourist attractions nationwide.

Clare County Council is to take ownership of Bunratty Castle – and Galway County Council is hoping to do the same with Dungaire Castle.

Councillor Joe Byrne says it’s vital that a detailed plan is drawn up for the future of this incredibly important resource.