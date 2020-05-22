County Council launches new website to celebrate Biodiversity Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is celebrating International Biodiversity Day and National Biodiversity Week virtually this year, through its new “Galway Buzz” webpage.

The online resource focuses on birds, hedgerows and trees, the work of Tidy Towns groups, community-based biodiversity projects, resources for schools and children, and information on how to become a biodiver sity champion.

This year’s theme is ‘Our solutions are in nature’, reflecting the potential to use nature-based solutions to improve our quality of life and the natural world we depend on.

The full suite of Galway Buzz resources is available online at biodiversity.galwaycommunityheritage.org and across its social media platforms.

Biodiversity expert Dr Janice Fuller told Galway Talks that Galway Buzz is about celebrating nature in every community.

To hear from Dr Fuller, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..