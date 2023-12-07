Galway Bay FM

County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects

Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund.

It’ll support communities and non-profit organisations looking to develop projects and initiatives to address climate change.

An initial pot of €762 thousand is being made available – and allocations will be made based on the scale of the project.

The fund is now open to applications – and more information can be found at Galway.ie/ClimateAction.

