7 December 2023
~1 minutes read
County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects
Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund.
It’ll support communities and non-profit organisations looking to develop projects and initiatives to address climate change.
An initial pot of €762 thousand is being made available – and allocations will be made based on the scale of the project.
The fund is now open to applications – and more information can be found at Galway.ie/ClimateAction.