County Council issues tenders for long-awaited pedestrian footbridge at Clarin College Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has issued tenders for the long-awaited pedestrian footbridge at Clarin College in Athenry.

The tenders are due back on July 28th and once a preferred contractor is appointed it’s estimated that the project will be completed within 8 weeks.

The project will include the provision of a pedestrian bridge, as well as paving, additional lighting and ancillary works.

It comes as the footbridge formed part of the initial planning application for Clarin College, however, the Department of Education did not include the works in the original contracts leading to long-running delays.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who has received confirmation regarding the tendering update from the County Council this week.

Independent Deputy Canney says the new footbridge will provide safe access for pupils in the school – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]