County Council investigating alleged discharge of effluent at Renville, Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is investigating the alleged discharge of effluent in Galway Bay at Renville, near Oranmore.

A member of the public reported the incident early yesterday morning – claiming the pollution affected several hundred metres of shoreline.

Renville is a popular location for water activities, including swimming and sailing – with huge crowds visiting throughout the day yesterday.

The local authority has confirmed a complaint was received, and the matter is under investigation.

Photo – Ciara O’ Byrne