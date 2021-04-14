County Council indicates one-way traffic system still on cards for Oranmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has indicated that a one-way traffic system for Oranmore could still be on the cards.

It follows the recent submission of a detailed one-way trail system to the local authority by the MÓR Action group – accompanied by a petition of over 1,500 signatures.

While that proposal was ultimately dismissed, a meeting this week revealed it’s still a possibility and considerable thought has been given to the idea.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district.

Councillor Jim Cuddy wanted to know if recently announced active travel funding for Galway projects could be put towards the Oranmore Traffic Management Plan.

He was advised that plan is now obsolete – and that a new transportation plan is currently in the works for the village, that will be more mindful of all modes of transportation – including pedestrians and cyclists.

It’ll not only examine issues like traffic, parking, road safety, pedestrian access and cycling – but also the potential for a one way traffic system through the village.

While such an idea was recently proposed by the MÓR Action community group as part of a detailed submission, the indication was that it was a non-runner.

Now, just weeks later, the local authority has confirmed that a one-way system will be considered by consultants when drafting a new transportation plan for Oranmore.

It was clear considerable thought has been given to the idea, as it was revealed the local authority has liased with private businesses to secure, in principle, the use of private roads for a one-way system.

There is no firm date at present for the development of the new transport plan for Oranmore – but it’s expected the project will get underway this year with the appointment of a consultant.